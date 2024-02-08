iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.06 and last traded at $25.06. Approximately 289,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 345,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.02.

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 265,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,650,000 after purchasing an additional 157,925 shares during the last quarter.

