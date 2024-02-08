iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Raised by Truefg LLC

Truefg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Truefg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Truefg LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.04. 9,578,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,280,565. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $75.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.37 and a 200 day moving average of $71.71.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

