iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 36.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,715.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 27,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 26,428 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 23,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,346,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,896,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 173,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,762,000 after buying an additional 12,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IWF stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $326.54. 1,289,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,181. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $221.56 and a twelve month high of $326.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

