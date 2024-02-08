iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Purchased by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,571.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after buying an additional 50,104 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,570,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,648,000 after buying an additional 16,011 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.82. 1,124,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,275. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.71. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $108.92.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.