James Stewart Gantt Sells 680 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Stock

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total transaction of $169,211.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
James Stewart Gantt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 13th, James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of Manhattan Associates stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00.
Manhattan Associates Stock Up 0.5 %
Manhattan Associates stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $247.02. The company had a trading volume of 398,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,672. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.81 and a 52 week high of $258.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.88 and a 200-day moving average of $207.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.94 and a beta of 1.46.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Manhattan Associates
Institutional Trading of Manhattan Associates
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 255.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 17,209 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,294,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,863,000 after acquiring an additional 16,485 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Manhattan Associates Company Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Manhattan Associates
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.