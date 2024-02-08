James Stewart Gantt Sells 680 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Stock

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total transaction of $169,211.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, November 13th, James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of Manhattan Associates stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00.

Manhattan Associates stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $247.02. The company had a trading volume of 398,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,672. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.81 and a 52 week high of $258.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.88 and a 200-day moving average of $207.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.94 and a beta of 1.46.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 255.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 17,209 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,294,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,863,000 after acquiring an additional 16,485 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

