Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Trading 4.9% Higher

Jangada Mines Plc (LON:JAN – Get Free Report) shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.27 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.15 ($0.03). 137,595 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 433,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.05 ($0.03).

Jangada Mines Trading Up 4.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 19.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.99. The stock has a market cap of £5.56 million, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.63.

Jangada Mines Company Profile

Jangada Mines Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mining assets in Brazil. The company explores for vanadium, titanium, and iron deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Pitombeiras vanadium project located in the state of Ceará, Brazil. Jangada Mines Plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

