John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 60,536 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the previous session’s volume of 26,464 shares.The stock last traded at $25.16 and had previously closed at $24.75.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $676.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 136.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 708,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,568,000 after buying an additional 409,447 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 370,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 476.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 286,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,635,000 after purchasing an additional 236,485 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,840,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 165,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 30,374 shares in the last quarter.

About John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

