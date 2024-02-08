John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPF)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Price Performance

HPF stock opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.09. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $17.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 5.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 33.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 28.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

