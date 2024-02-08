JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target to $10.00

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HAIN. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Up 4.7 %

HAIN traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,566,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,601. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.74. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $19.41.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.31 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at The Hain Celestial Group

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Carlyn R. Taylor bought 18,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $199,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,957 shares in the company, valued at $593,527. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 572,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 221,450 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Featured Stories

