JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $122.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $97.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.35% from the company’s previous close.

XPO has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark upped their target price on XPO from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on XPO from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna upped their target price on XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on XPO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on XPO from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.05.

Shares of XPO traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,440,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,000. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 380.77, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. XPO has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $120.82.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. XPO had a return on equity of 33.40% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that XPO will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of XPO by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of XPO by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of XPO by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

