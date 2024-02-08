JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after buying an additional 4,567,129 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,136,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,200,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,990,000 after buying an additional 1,168,230 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,015,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,826,000 after buying an additional 526,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,795,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,410,000 after buying an additional 1,024,956 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.14. 3,358,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,728,046. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $56.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.65. The company has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

