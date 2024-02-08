Jubilee Gold Exploration (CVE:JUB) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.45

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. (CVE:JUB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Jubilee Gold Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 16.59. The stock has a market cap of C$3.58 million, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.44.

About Jubilee Gold Exploration

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties. It holds net smelter royalties in various properties located in New Brunswick, Ontario, and Quebec, Canada. Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada. Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd.

