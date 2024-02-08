Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $33.42 Million Stock Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 66.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,988,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,588,147 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $33,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 143.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sally Beauty by 126.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 101.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 30.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Denise Paulonis acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $45,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 170,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,625.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

NYSE:SBH traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,013,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.48. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $17.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.49 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

