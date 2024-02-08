Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $37.14 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,984 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $37,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 361,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $92,151,000 after purchasing an additional 34,780 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 423,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,061,000 after acquiring an additional 141,446 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. StockNews.com raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Argus upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.22.

SHW stock traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $312.15. 1,168,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,400. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.04. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $205.43 and a 12 month high of $314.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

