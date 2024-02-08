Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $64.57 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,381 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 0.7% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $64,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 17,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Accenture by 644.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 121,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,163,000 after purchasing an additional 104,752 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $725,000. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 59,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $368.48. 1,678,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $351.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.44. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $375.73.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.63.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total value of $1,611,139.39. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,795 shares in the company, valued at $12,937,824.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total transaction of $1,611,139.39. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,795 shares in the company, valued at $12,937,824.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

