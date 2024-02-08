Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 50.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,325,418 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 444,299 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.58% of Tapestry worth $38,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after acquiring an additional 751,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,365,540 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $700,445,000 after purchasing an additional 210,261 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,588,682 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $410,396,000 after purchasing an additional 160,015 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,461,191 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $362,139,000 after purchasing an additional 136,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 4.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,823,763 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $196,183,000 after purchasing an additional 305,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TPR. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.59.

Tapestry Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of Tapestry stock traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,207,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,616,352. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.62. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $46.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

