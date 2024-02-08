Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 96,272 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 693,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,272 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.30% of Evergy worth $35,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 201,851.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,477,000 after acquiring an additional 93,382,579 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Evergy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,093,000 after buying an additional 509,404 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Evergy by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,151,000 after buying an additional 1,356,321 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Evergy by 3,322.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,433,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,693,000 after buying an additional 10,128,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,236,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,162,000 after buying an additional 175,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Stock Performance

EVRG traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,523,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.57. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $63.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Evergy

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.