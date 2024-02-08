Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,291,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,171,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.77% of Alkermes as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Alkermes by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Alkermes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.43.

Shares of ALKS stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,010. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.40.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

