KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock Price Down 5.3%

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.75 and last traded at $15.01. 317,922 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 467,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.85.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average is $10.38. The firm has a market cap of $514.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.97.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 80,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,146,132.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,650,584 shares in the company, valued at $66,131,304.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $360,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,934.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 80,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.22 per share, with a total value of $1,146,132.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,650,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,131,304.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 414,301 shares of company stock worth $5,303,053 and sold 69,900 shares worth $880,153. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 225.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,492 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

