KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock Price Down 5.3%

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.75 and last traded at $15.01. 317,922 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 467,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.85.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average is $10.38. The firm has a market cap of $514.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.97.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 225.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,492 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.
