Kaspa (KAS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $68.16 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kaspa has traded up 25.1% against the US dollar. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $2.85 billion and $68.16 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 22,617,135,607 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 22,609,601,706.059883. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.12290938 USD and is up 18.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $65,813,255.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

