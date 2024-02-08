Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KWHIY) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) is set to post its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. Analysts expect Kawasaki Heavy Industries to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.52%. On average, analysts expect Kawasaki Heavy Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Stock Performance

Kawasaki Heavy Industries stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.30. 6,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $11.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.39.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.

