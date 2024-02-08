Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Director Acquires $61,400.00 in Stock

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Petermann purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $61,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,693.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Kearny Financial Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of Kearny Financial stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.18 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $10.15.
Kearny Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.73%.
About Kearny Financial
Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.
