Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Director Acquires $61,400.00 in Stock

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Petermann purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $61,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,693.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kearny Financial Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of Kearny Financial stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.18 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $10.15.

Kearny Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.73%.

Institutional Trading of Kearny Financial

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kearny Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 897,523 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,051,000 after buying an additional 34,443 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Kearny Financial by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 68,257 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 23,214 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Kearny Financial by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,216 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Kearny Financial by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,080 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 7,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Kearny Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

