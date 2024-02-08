Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Barclays

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Barclays from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.47% from the stock’s previous close.

KMT has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kennametal in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Kennametal from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Kennametal from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kennametal from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kennametal

Kennametal Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of KMT traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.93. 488,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,925. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $30.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $495.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kennametal

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the second quarter worth about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

About Kennametal

(Get Free Report)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.