Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.35-1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.02-2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion. Kennametal also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.350-1.650 EPS.

Kennametal Price Performance

Shares of KMT traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.79. 873,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,209. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $30.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.08. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $495.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

Kennametal declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Kennametal from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kennametal

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kennametal by 5.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 8,542 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Kennametal by 21.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Kennametal by 12.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Kennametal by 396.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 36,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 28,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kennametal by 40.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 28,069 shares in the last quarter.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

