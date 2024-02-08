Kevin Charles Gorman Sells 3,040 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $432,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 504,919 shares in the company, valued at $71,789,383.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kevin Charles Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 8th, Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,274 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total value of $305,057.10.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total value of $380,847.83.

On Monday, January 8th, Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $14,016,787.40.

Shares of NBIX traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,019. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.04 and a 12-month high of $143.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.64 and its 200 day moving average is $116.94.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 10.71%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NBIX. Raymond James upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.69.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,489,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,113,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,703,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $651,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

