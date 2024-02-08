Keweenaw Land Association (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.50 and last traded at $22.50. Approximately 873 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.25.

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral assets. It holds subsurface mineral rights located in the western Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The company also leases commercial properties and mineral assets. Keweenaw Land Association, Limited was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Ironwood, Michigan.

