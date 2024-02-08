Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.10-4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31. Kilroy Realty also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.100-4.250 EPS.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,539. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $43.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.40.

In other news, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $146,814.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,926.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $146,814.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,926.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $206,339.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,198.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at $59,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 344.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the "company", "Kilroy") is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

