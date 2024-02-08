KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Price Target Lowered to $11.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities cut their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.57.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.70. 2,463,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,377. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.20. The company has a market cap of $672.31 million, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 384.64 and a quick ratio of 384.64. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 330.9% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,516,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,278,000 after buying an additional 1,164,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,731,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,136,000 after buying an additional 1,013,755 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,154,000 after buying an additional 592,973 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth $6,260,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,930,000 after buying an additional 280,400 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

