Knowles (NYSE:KN) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.16-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $190-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $194.17 million. Knowles also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.160-0.200 EPS.

Knowles Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KN traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $15.91. 1,228,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,497. Knowles has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average is $15.98.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Knowles had a negative net margin of 26.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $215.20 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on KN shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Knowles from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Knowles from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Knowles

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knowles

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 53.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 160.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 65.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knowles Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.