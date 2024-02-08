Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. Buys 1,891 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,749,602,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,587.4% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,930,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,890,000 after buying an additional 21,602,147 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after buying an additional 20,165,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IEFA stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.87. The stock had a trading volume of 13,847,076 shares. The firm has a market cap of $102.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.93.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.