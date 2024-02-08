Komodo Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000548 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Komodo has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $34.30 million and approximately $651,534.19 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00052992 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00045341 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00018155 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

