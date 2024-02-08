Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Acquired by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 243.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 93.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 43.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.67. 348,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.42 and its 200 day moving average is $94.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.50. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $77.21 and a one year high of $112.34.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 123.76%.

About Lamar Advertising

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.