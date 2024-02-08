Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Trading Down 2.8%

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $60.86 and last traded at $61.10. Approximately 347,260 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,063,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on LSCC. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.61 and a 200 day moving average of $74.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.40.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $123,278.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,788.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $966,128.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,812.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $123,278.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,788.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,090 shares of company stock valued at $3,196,201. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

