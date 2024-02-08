Lear (NYSE:LEA) Announces Earnings Results

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.09%. Lear’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Lear updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Lear Stock Down 0.8 %

LEA stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.35. 147,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,444. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $117.79 and a fifty-two week high of $157.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.42.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.82%.

Insider Activity at Lear

Institutional Trading of Lear

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $402,669.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at $402,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Lear during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 58.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Lear by 135.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LEA. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LEA

About Lear

(Get Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.