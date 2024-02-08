LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Barclays

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.07.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LZ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.43. 787,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,569. LegalZoom.com has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $15.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.26. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.12.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $167.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.09 million. On average, research analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at LegalZoom.com

In other LegalZoom.com news, EVP Nicole Miller sold 21,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $231,210.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 275,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,963,864.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Nicole Miller sold 21,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $231,210.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 275,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,963,864.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $279,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,379,963.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,146,521 shares of company stock valued at $164,194,385 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LegalZoom.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 108,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 36,181 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,915,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 192,394 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

About LegalZoom.com

(Get Free Report)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.