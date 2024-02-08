Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Shares Up 1.7%

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Free Report) was up 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.73 and last traded at $4.70. Approximately 7,952 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 262% from the average daily volume of 2,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

Lendlease Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.68.

Lendlease Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment company in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lendlease Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendlease Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.