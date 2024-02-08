LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMDP) Stock Price Down 1.6%

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.80 and last traded at $17.90. Approximately 14,845 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 10,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.19.

LifeMD Trading Up 5.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.62.

LifeMD Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.5547 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.77%.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including urgent and primary care, men's and women's health, and dermatology, chronic care management, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and food and drug administration approved medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and NavaMD, a female-oriented and tele-dermatology brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

