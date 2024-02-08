Linde (NYSE:LIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS.

LIN traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $414.81. 468,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde has a one year low of $319.23 and a one year high of $434.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 36.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 15.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,682,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LIN. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC raised their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.14.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

