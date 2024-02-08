Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Position Cut by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $25,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Linde during the third quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $414.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,483,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $319.23 and a 52 week high of $434.21. The firm has a market cap of $200.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $408.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.99.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC lifted their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.14.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

