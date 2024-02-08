Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY) Trading Down 0.5%

Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $6.89. 1,155 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 4,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

Locafy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average of $7.23.

Get Locafy alerts:

Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter. Locafy had a negative return on equity of 219.58% and a negative net margin of 102.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Locafy

Locafy Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Locafy stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Locafy Limited ( NASDAQ:LCFY Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 62,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in search engine marketing in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Publishing, Direct Sales, and Reseller Sales. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Locafy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Locafy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.