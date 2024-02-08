Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY) Trading Down 0.5%

Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFYGet Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $6.89. 1,155 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 4,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

Locafy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average of $7.23.

Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter. Locafy had a negative return on equity of 219.58% and a negative net margin of 102.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Locafy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Locafy stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFYFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 62,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Locafy Company Profile



Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in search engine marketing in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Publishing, Direct Sales, and Reseller Sales. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions.

Further Reading

