Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.76-$1.86 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.81. Macerich also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.760-1.860 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MAC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macerich from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.25.

Macerich Price Performance

Shares of Macerich stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $17.13. 3,072,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,854. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.33. Macerich has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $17.35.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.49 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Macerich will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -43.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macerich

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Macerich by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Macerich in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Macerich in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Macerich in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

See Also

