MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Sells $5,280,099.93 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) Director Susan Ocampo sold 65,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $5,280,099.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,045,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,733,896.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Susan Ocampo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

On Thursday, February 8th, Susan Ocampo sold 200,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $16,478,000.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 2.0 %

MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.45. 666,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,973. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.87 and its 200 day moving average is $81.15. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.53 and a 52 week high of $96.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.28, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $150.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.70 million. Analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTSI shares. Bank of America upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MACOM Technology Solutions

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,739,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,204,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,545,000 after buying an additional 408,017 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $21,347,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 507,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,281,000 after purchasing an additional 292,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 157.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 477,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,807,000 after purchasing an additional 292,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.