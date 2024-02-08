Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 937,869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 29,262 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.9% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.10% of Mastercard worth $371,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.3% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Tufton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% during the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,540 shares of company stock valued at $13,542,519. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:MA traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $458.26. 1,977,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,524,922. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $340.21 and a 1 year high of $463.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $428.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.85.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

