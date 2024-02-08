Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at DA Davidson from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of Mattel stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,507,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 82.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.96. Mattel has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $22.64.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mattel by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,039,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,272,000 after purchasing an additional 716,558 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 104,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 25,086 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

