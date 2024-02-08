Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.03 and last traded at $18.68. 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

Meritage Hospitality Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $121.98 million, a P/E ratio of 155.68 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.40.

Get Meritage Hospitality Group alerts:

Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.49). Meritage Hospitality Group had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $170.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Hospitality Group Company Profile

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, and Stan's Tacos, as well as Taco John's brand names in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

Further Reading

