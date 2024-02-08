Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,983,740 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 459,989 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 2.0% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.16% of Meta Platforms worth $1,195,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 12,148 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 27,968 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,891 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777,694 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $833,892,000 after acquiring an additional 264,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $470.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,759,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,952,352. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $167.66 and a one year high of $485.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $365.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.38.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Insider Activity

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $9,125,332.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,567,390.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,743,106.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $9,125,332.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 918,298 shares of company stock worth $327,032,907. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on META shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $491.03.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

