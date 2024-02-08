Metahero (HERO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $23.98 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a total market cap of $23.98 million and approximately $770,495.95 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Metahero

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

