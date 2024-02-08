Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,050,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,649 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Texas Instruments worth $167,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,952,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $310,448,000 after acquiring an additional 573,241 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,485,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,296,813. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.64. The stock has a market cap of $145.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 73.65%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.95.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

