Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,542,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 269,864 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 0.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.27% of NextEra Energy worth $317,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 444.4% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.29. 8,140,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,685,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.35. The company has a market cap of $115.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.85.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

