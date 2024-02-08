Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $336.18 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,461,568 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 18,252 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $336,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its position in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $275.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,831,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,547,568. The company’s 50-day moving average is $263.79 and its 200-day moving average is $248.83. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.76 and a 52-week high of $279.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.55.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,857 shares of company stock worth $24,966,149. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

